Iola Car Show and Swap Meet back for its 51st year

The event continues through Saturday and is expected to draw 120,000 attendees
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A car lovers’ paradise is back in central Wisconsin as Thursday marked the first day of the 51st Annual Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, the largest car show in the state that brings out thousands of people and tourists.

From hot rods to convertibles, there’s a ride for every auto fanatic at the Iola Car Show.

“It’s just to show off, you know, and talk to people and meet new people,” said car enthusiast Randy Guyer.

Around 120,000 people will be checking out the over 25,000 cool cars during the 3-day event.

“We have camping. We have a car corral. We have a special guest,” said Ali Johnson, marketing director for the Iola Car Show. “We have two concerts a day.”

The theme of this year’s car show is the Unforgettable 50s.

“That’s your late-fifties cars. We do welcome late models, blue ribbon. We have modified pre-war, post-war. Survivors is a new class, original owners. Wide variety, there’s a taste for everybody. everybody can find something they love here,” said Johnson.

Car collector Randy Guyer traveled from Minnesota with his two classic cars. He says he’s been coming to the car show for over 15 years.

“This is a 1959 Dodge Sierra custom spectator station wagon,” said Guyer.

Guyer said his love of cars is what brings him over to Iola for the car show.

“I have this addiction. It’s called call collecting. It comes before anything in my life, so I tend to get excited and that’s what happens,” said Guyer.

Guyer also owns a rare vehicle that’s hard to get your hands on.

“This is a 1959 DeSoto Adventurer convertible. They only made 97 of them originally and today I’ve been told there’s about 15 left in existence,” said Guyer.

Along with the incredible automobiles, the iola car show brings in millions of tourist dollars to the area.

“We did an economic impact study that shows they brought in about between $25 and 30 million in the five counties surrounding ours. It’s such an economic boost and it’s a mainstay in Wisconsin. It’s a mainstay in the midwest,” said Johnson.

The Iola car show runs through Saturday.

