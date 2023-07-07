News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers, Mayor Rosenberg highlight PFAS funding in Wausau

Evers says the money spent is a good start but more will be needed in the future
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Wausau’s new water treatment plant Thursday afternoon, celebrating a $125 million investment in the state’s fight against PFAS

He said the work Wausau has done to get the water clean is a good example for the rest of the state. Getting the $125 million approved in the budget was years in the making.

“Having the Republicans set aside $125 million is a good start, but we will need to continue to have more money flowing into that trust fund,” Gov. Evers said. “And some of that has to come from holding people accountable.”

Mayor Katie Rosenberg stated, “Last year I asked the governor’s office to allocate $500 million to this process. He didn’t laugh me out the door. It ended up being a little bit less nuts.”

The water treatment plant, plus a $17.5 million addition to remove PFAS permanently, was part of the highlights for Mayor Rosenberg. She hopes Wausau can be the example for other municipalities.

“This is really great. It’s a start,” she continued. “So, we’ll be able to show the rest of Wisconsin what we’re able to do with funding like this and how we’re able to support our communities.”

Gov. Evers said that his next budget will allocate even more money for clean water in Wisconsin.

He added that the state will need to continue having money flow into the trust fund, but some of that will have to come from holding people accountable.

