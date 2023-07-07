News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Expanding drought statewide, some chances of wet weather

Sun mixed with clouds for the rest of Friday. This weekend does have an opportunity for showers & storms. Better odds of showers/storms next week.
Sun mixing with afternoon clouds Friday. This weekend does feature some sun but a chance of Saturday of PM showers or a storm. Comfortably warm.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cool start on Friday but with a fair amount of sun, temps rebounded well into the 70s during the afternoon. Much of Wisconsin is now in a moderate drought, with the worst/driest conditions in the southern third of the state. Much-needed showers and storms will be possible in the days ahead, especially early next week. Will this alleviate the drought conditions? Probably not. But any rainfall is better than none. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average over the next several days.

Drought conditions now cover almost all of the Badger State.(WSAW)
Rainfall deficit since May 1st of 4 to over 6 inches locally.(WSAW)

The latest drought monitor released on Thursday shows a majority of the state is now in a drought, with varying degrees of moderate drought in northern and central Wisconsin, to severe and even extreme drought in the southern third of the state. Rainfall locally, since May 1st, is running anywhere from 4-6″ below average.

Nice weather for the Woodchucks game Friday evening.(WSAW)

Clouds worked into North Central Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, in relation to showers and storms that were affecting parts of the central Plains. It will remain dry through Friday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows by morning on Saturday in the low to mid 50s.

Sun along with some clouds Saturday. Chance of PM showers/storms.(WSAW)

Partly sunny on Saturday with a weak cold front dropping in during the afternoon. This will spark scattered showers and a chance of a storm. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be brighter with a warmer afternoon as temps rebound into the upper 70s to low 80s.

A chance of scattered showers or storms Saturday afternoon.(WSAW)

Monday brings the next best chances of showers and storms as a series of cold fronts will be sliding from NW to SE across the area. Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms possible Monday afternoon.(WSAW)
Showers & storms possible Monday afternoon into the evening.(WSAW)

Variably cloudy Tuesday as the next cold front rolls through with a chance of showers or storms. Highs near 80. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with showers or storms possible south. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

A chance of showers or storms Tuesday.(WSAW)
Showers with a chance of storms south on Wednesday.(WSAW)

Thursday is partly cloudy with afternoon readings in the low 80s. Sun and clouds next Friday with late-day showers or storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

