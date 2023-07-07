First Alert Weather: Cool for July, slight chance for rain Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Below normal temperatures will last through the weekend. Quiet weather conditons expected for most, but can’t rule out some scattered rain chances for some Saturday afternoon. Next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday.

Gradually warming over the weekend. Pleasant weather conditions. Slight chances for rain (WSAW)

Another cool start to the morning on Friday. Mostly sunny skies during the morning, with clouds starting to mix in during the afternoon and evening. Highs similar to yesterday, mid to upper 70s. Can’t rule out some chances for a stray rain shower during the evening or nighttime hours, but most areas should expect dry weather conditions.

Slight chances for rain on Saturday up north. Some strays overnight (WSAW)

This weekend will feature overall dry weather, with temperatures gradually warming towards the low 80s by Sunday afternoon. Saturday will feature sun and clouds with highs remaining slightly below normal, mid to upper 70s. It is possible for some isolated or scattered rain showers to fizzle in during the afternoon up north early Saturday afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm north of HWY 64. Not everyone to pick up these rain chances.

Some scattered rain with some thunderstorms will fall over portions of the Northwoods Saturday afternoon (WSAW)

Sunday should end up being a dry forecast. Skies will likely feature plenty of sunshine with high warmer and near normal. Highs around the low 80s. Some chances for rain will be possible during the overnight hours into Monday. Higher chances to see rain Monday and Tuesday as a frontal system moves in. Expect the start of the next work week to feature widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Widespread rain with some thunderstorms to move in Monday afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread rain to track throughout the region Monday (WSAW)

Widespread rain to continue into Tuesday (WSAW)

Rain accumulations won’t be enough to help combat our drought conditions across the state.

Latest drought monitor for the state keeps us under moderate drought, then severe to extreme drought southern parts of the state (WSAW)

