Celebrating 30th anniversary of the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers will toast to 30 years of the first live-action mascot race in Major League Baseball which debuted on June 27, 1993. What started with a digital display on the Milwaukee County Stadium scoreboard grew into the most iconic mascot race, now integrated into pop culture and most importantly, into Brewers lore.

Fans can celebrate the Famous Racing Sausages when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds Friday night at Am Fam Field. A pregame ceremony will honor the sausages with Michael Dillon throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

Dillon is credited with presenting the idea of transforming the race from the scoreboard to live-action. The Johnsonville® sausage race itself will feature the “Original Three Sausages” - the Bratwurst, the Italian, and the Polish - with the Hot Dog and the Chorizo holding the finish line.

