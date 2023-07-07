News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Celebrating 30th anniversary of the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages

30th anniversary of the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages
30th anniversary of the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers will toast to 30 years of the first live-action mascot race in Major League Baseball which debuted on June 27, 1993. What started with a digital display on the Milwaukee County Stadium scoreboard grew into the most iconic mascot race, now integrated into pop culture and most importantly, into Brewers lore.

Fans can celebrate the Famous Racing Sausages when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds Friday night at Am Fam Field. A pregame ceremony will honor the sausages with Michael Dillon throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

Dillon is credited with presenting the idea of transforming the race from the scoreboard to live-action. The Johnsonville® sausage race itself will feature the “Original Three Sausages” - the Bratwurst, the Italian, and the Polish - with the Hot Dog and the Chorizo holding the finish line.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jersey Mike’s planning to open up store in Rib Mountain
Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
Mackenzie Marken, 14
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Mackenzie Marken - Keeping Hope
Fireworks show may be near the humane society
City of Merrill may choose to relocate future fireworks shows
The proposed concert venue 'The River'
City planners give update on proposed concert venue ‘The River’

Latest News

Joni Nogay of Cudahy was charged June 22 with felony theft in a business setting of between...
Woman charged with pocketing Honor Flight Milwaukee area donations
Culver's unveils its new Signature Sauce.
Culver’s unveils its “Signature Sauce” and you can try it now
Committee considers alternatives to Wausau's 'No Mow May'
No Mow May
Wausau committee eyes alternatives for No Mow May