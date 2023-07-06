Woodchucks put up 16 runs in big win over Fond du Lac

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau used a season-high number of runs to defeat Fond du Lac Wednesday evening at Athletic Park 16-8.

The Woodchucks would start this game with bats swinging, scoring seven in the first three innings. The first runs would come from a two-RBI single thanks to Michael Maginnis (Georgia State), scoring Jesse Donohoe and Colin Brueggemann.

Fond du Lac ( could not stop Wausau as they scored five runs in the second. Jake English would crush the ball out past center field, scoring a two-run home run. Mark Shallenberger would get in on the fun by hitting his first of two home runs in the game – a three-run home run, making the score 7-0.

Wausau would score four more unanswered before the Dock Spiders would attempt a comeback – but scoring eight late runs wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Woodchucks.

Starting pitcher Nic Schutte started his first game of the season and picked up the win in five scoreless innings of work. He would also strike out three batters.

Wausau will next travel to Green Bay Thursday to take on the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

