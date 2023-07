Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg launches re-election campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will seek a second term.

Rosenberg officially announced her decision on Thursday. A re-election campaign event is planned Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall for ticketed guests. She’ll be joined by Gov. Tony Evers.

Rosenberg was elected in April 2020.

