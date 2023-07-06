News and First Alert Weather App
Schabusiness: Judge grants motion for new competency evaluation, murder trial won’t be delayed

The defense again raised questions about her competency in the Green Bay murder and mutilation case
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in his mother’s home will get a new competency evaluation, but her murder trial won’t be delayed again.

Online court records show a motion hearing for Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in Brown County court.

Taylor Schabusiness is set to go on trial in two-and-a-half weeks on charges including first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating the corpse of Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

In court documents filed Monday and obtained by Action 2 News, attorney Christopher Froelich says after a new evaluation of her insanity plea, a forensic psychologist believes Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial.

Froelich filed for a motion of continuance delaying the trial so the court can decide if there should be a hearing on the psychologist’s evaluation, whether another competency examination should be done, and also so the defense can receive jail records that were requested “weeks ago.”

In Thursday morning’s hearing, the judge denied the defense’s motion for continuance of trial. But he granted the motion for new competency evaluation. The judge has contacted the state forensic unit right away to get a court appointed expert to do the evaluation and have it ready and presented before jury selection. The judge is confident the evaluation can be done and ruled on before the jury selection.

The court appointed expert and the defense expert will be able to testify at a hearing before jury selection.

Schabusiness was supposed to face trial last October, and then February, and now July. October’s trial was rescheduled after the defense faced delays getting its own competency evaluation for Schabusiness. February’s trial was rescheduled after Schabusiness physically attacked her attorney in court and he withdrew from the case.

Brown County prosecutors want the trial to move ahead, saying the State has spent “a significant amount of resources” on preparing for the trial this month and all of its witnesses are available.

In a letter to the judge, Deputy District Attorney Caleb Saunders says the psychologist’s report on Schabusiness’s competency is an aside from her opinion on using the insanity plea and “does not apply the relevant legal standard” to halt the proceedings. Saunders writes the State won’t ask for a hearing to examine the psychologist’s findings.

The prosecutor also says the remaining time until the trial should be sufficient for the defense to receive and review the jail records. “The State does not know what records Schabusiness seeks, what relevance those records would have [to the trial], why the records were not obtained sooner, or why these records would justify adjourning a week-long trial that was set four months ago.”

A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 17. The trial would start with jury selection on Friday, July 21, with opening statements and testimony on Monday, July 24. The trial is scheduled to last one week.

