Rhinelander School District, U.S. Department of Education resolve sex-based harassment investigation

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander School District will be making some changes following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education determined the district didn’t handle student harassment properly.

According to the education department, a Title IX complaint accused the district of discriminating against a student who identifies as nonbinary and was harassed during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Department’s Office of Civil Rights said other students bullied this student based on their gender identity. Teachers also repeatedly failed to use the student’s name and pronouns based on that identity, and added that the district did not handle the harassment appropriately.

The Title IX report stated other students made fun of the student during class, shoved the student in the hallway, and called the student a derogatory word toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The student then only went to school part-time as part of an adjusted schedule by the district with only three teachers who are allies.

The investigation determined the student didn’t have equal access to education and also found that the staff didn’t follow their own policies and procedures for using identity-affirming names and pronouns.

The district agreed to resolve these issues before the investigation was complete.

Superintendent Eric Burke responded to NewsChannel 7 Investigates stating, “We continuously provide training to our students and staff, so agreeing to provide more training was a commitment we have already embraced. The district is committed to providing a safe environment for all students.”

Burke also noted that the student is no longer a part of the school district and the family moved out of the state more than a year ago. He added that as part of the resolution agreement, the district will provide additional training to students and staff on discrimination, harassment, and bullying.

Much of the changes the district agreed to are required to happen by various dates this fall.

