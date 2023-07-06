Marathon County households encouraged to take new survey for internet access funding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In support of the Wisconsin Broadband Office’s efforts to understand Wisconsinites’ experience with internet, including their needs, barriers, and network performance, the Marathon County Broadband Task Force is encouraging all households to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey online.

The information gathered through the survey will help shape the county’s and state’s internet planning efforts as we continue to prepare for Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funding.

The WISER online survey includes a speed test and is designed to capture residents’ experience with internet service or lack thereof (i.e., service quality, cost burden, and more) to assist the County and the Wisconsin Broadband Office in accurately understanding the variety of broadband needs.

Through this collaborative effort, the county will be able to understand the associated costs to residents and support internet adoption by identifying areas where internet is either not available, too expensive, underperforming, or difficult to subscribe.

The survey results will be used to develop a county and state plan to address those needs. The goal of the Wisconsin BEAD program is to connect every Wisconsinite to high-speed internet.

Recently, President Biden announced that the federal government will allocate funding through the BEAD program to deploy affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to everyone in America. The program will provide funding to work with local internet service providers to connect locations with reliable or adequate internet. Wisconsin will be receiving over $1 billion in federal funds over the next few years.

Unserved locations that lack internet of speeds of 25/3 Mbps will be prioritized in the deployment of broadband service. The current estimate is that at least 250,000 locations throughout Wisconsin lack 25/3 speeds, and more lack access to reliable, affordable internet service.

To take the survey, visit maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WISER/index.html or call 608-261- 6026.

