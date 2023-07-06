News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County households encouraged to take new survey for internet access funding

(Live 5)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In support of the Wisconsin Broadband Office’s efforts to understand Wisconsinites’ experience with internet, including their needs, barriers, and network performance, the Marathon County Broadband Task Force is encouraging all households to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey online.

The information gathered through the survey will help shape the county’s and state’s internet planning efforts as we continue to prepare for Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funding.

The WISER online survey includes a speed test and is designed to capture residents’ experience with internet service or lack thereof (i.e., service quality, cost burden, and more) to assist the County and the Wisconsin Broadband Office in accurately understanding the variety of broadband needs.

Through this collaborative effort, the county will be able to understand the associated costs to residents and support internet adoption by identifying areas where internet is either not available, too expensive, underperforming, or difficult to subscribe.

The survey results will be used to develop a county and state plan to address those needs. The goal of the Wisconsin BEAD program is to connect every Wisconsinite to high-speed internet.

Recently, President Biden announced that the federal government will allocate funding through the BEAD program to deploy affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to everyone in America. The program will provide funding to work with local internet service providers to connect locations with reliable or adequate internet. Wisconsin will be receiving over $1 billion in federal funds over the next few years.

Unserved locations that lack internet of speeds of 25/3 Mbps will be prioritized in the deployment of broadband service. The current estimate is that at least 250,000 locations throughout Wisconsin lack 25/3 speeds, and more lack access to reliable, affordable internet service.

To take the survey, visit maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WISER/index.html or call 608-261- 6026.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage
Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached...
No injuries in Stevens Point house fire
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetos

Latest News

Hot air balloon fest kicks off tomorrow.
50 hot air balloons at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed
45th Hodag Country Fest begins in Rhinelander
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg launches re-election campaign