Jersey Mike’s planning to open up store in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - National sub-sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s™ is planning to open up a store in Rib Mountain.

According to their website, the store will be located at 22534 Mountain Drive in the old AAA location next to Texas Roadhouse™.

Jersey Mike's Rib Mountain (Google Maps)

This now only adds to the growing abundance of new stores opening throughout Rib Mountain and the Wausau area.

Jersey Mike’s™, part of A Sub Above LLC, has not released a date for when the location will open, but said it is scheduled to open soon. Additional locations the chain plans to open in Wisconsin include Eau Claire, Fitchburg, and Hartford.

