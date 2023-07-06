Iola Car Show celebrates 51st anniversary with more than 2,500 cars in attendance

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st Annual Iola Car Show began Thursday.

The three-day event is the largest car show and swap meet in the country. More than 2,500 show cars are on display along with over 4,000 swap meet spaces.

This year’s theme is ‘Unforgettable Fifties’. Special guests include Jerry Mathers of “Leave it to Beaver”, Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage, Emily Reeves of Flying Sparks Garage, and “Grave Digger” monster truck creator Dennis Anderson.

Click here to view a map of the grounds.

The show is July 6-8.

