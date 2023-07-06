News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Iola Car Show celebrates 51st anniversary with more than 2,500 cars in attendance

2022 Iola Car Show and Swap Meet (2022 File)
2022 Iola Car Show and Swap Meet (2022 File)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st Annual Iola Car Show began Thursday.

The three-day event is the largest car show and swap meet in the country. More than 2,500 show cars are on display along with over 4,000 swap meet spaces.

This year’s theme is ‘Unforgettable Fifties’. Special guests include Jerry Mathers of “Leave it to Beaver”, Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage, Emily Reeves of Flying Sparks Garage, and “Grave Digger” monster truck creator Dennis Anderson.

Click here to view a map of the grounds.

The show is July 6-8.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage
Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached...
No injuries in Stevens Point house fire
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetos

Latest News

The Hodag Country Festival will kickoff Thursday in Rhinelander.
Hodag kicks off Thursday in Rhinelander
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours
Comfy and not muggy for the next few days. Some mugginess by next week
First Alert Weather: Cool air settles in for the week
7 Things you Need to Know 07-06-23