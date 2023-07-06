Hodag kicks off Thursday in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A big country music festival will get underway in Rhinelander on Thursday.

Get your sunscreen and lawn chairs ready, Hodag Country Festival is celebrating its 45th year, and is going to be big for the area. Thursday, 20,000 people are expected to attend the event. Attendance can differ due to the lineup and weather for the day.

“It has a huge economic impact on the entire Rhinelander area. It will fill up hotels, it impacts gas stations, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, resorts, and campgrounds,” said festival organizer Dawn Eckert.

Each day will feature a headliner. This year is Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Martina McBride, Hardy and LoCash and plenty of other artists throughout the day. It wouldn’t be Hodag without Neal McCoy, He’ll take the stage Thursday night at 7.

The Hodag Country Festival will be at 4270 River Rd, Rhinelander in Rhinelander.

Organizers say to be prepared for road construction and read the road construction plan.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.