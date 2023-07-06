News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hodag kicks off Thursday in Rhinelander

Drivers who usually get to the festival grounds via Highway 17 north will now need to go through the city of Rhinelander
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A big country music festival will get underway in Rhinelander on Thursday.

Get your sunscreen and lawn chairs ready, Hodag Country Festival is celebrating its 45th year, and is going to be big for the area. Thursday, 20,000 people are expected to attend the event. Attendance can differ due to the lineup and weather for the day.

“It has a huge economic impact on the entire Rhinelander area. It will fill up hotels, it impacts gas stations, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, resorts, and campgrounds,” said festival organizer Dawn Eckert.

Each day will feature a headliner. This year is Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Martina McBride, Hardy and LoCash and plenty of other artists throughout the day. It wouldn’t be Hodag without Neal McCoy, He’ll take the stage Thursday night at 7.

The Hodag Country Festival will be at 4270 River Rd, Rhinelander in Rhinelander.

Organizers say to be prepared for road construction and read the road construction plan.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage
Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached...
No injuries in Stevens Point house fire
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetos

Latest News

2022 Iola Car Show and Swap Meet (2022 File)
Iola Car Show celebrates 51st anniversary with more than 2,500 cars in attendance
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours
Comfy and not muggy for the next few days. Some mugginess by next week
First Alert Weather: Cool air settles in for the week
7 Things you Need to Know 07-06-23