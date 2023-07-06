Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Mackenzie Marken - Keeping Hope

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October 2015 — Barrack Obama was the 44th president of the United States, Canadian singer The Weekend was at the top of the American music charts with his hit The Hills, The Martian starring Matt Damon was raking in “out of this world” profits in the box office, and on October 11, a 14-year-old girl disappeared from the safety of her home in Marathon County.

Seven years later, despite an active investigation, loving friends, and a concerned family, no one has heard or seen her since.

Now, for those that have been reading or listening to this series, you know we cover cases involving missing people in central Wisconsin. We like to sit down and talk to the detectives working on a particular case to learn what led up to the person’s disappearance and what’s been done to find them.

It’s not always easy to get that information because a lot of the time, the cases are still unsolved.

However, in this case, to say that the investigating agency Everest Metro P.D., specifically Detective Sergeant Dan Goff, is tight-lipped — is an understatement.

“I can’t talk about that.”

“That’s going to be difficult to talk about.”

“I’m not going to discuss what we got or didn’t get.”

“I can’t go into detail on that either.”

You get the idea...

It’s been more than seven years since Mackenzie Marken’s disappearance from Weston and from the public’s point of view, her case appears to have very little movement towards finding her or figuring out who is responsible.

It’s easy to interpret the authorities’ silence or passiveness as disinterest or think of her case as cold.

“No, no, this is an active open investigation. And it’s continually ongoing,” affirmed Det. Goff. “When a child goes missing, you know, your only goal is to bring them home.”

Det. Goff was the original detective on this case and is still working on it today, but as we all know time is rarely an investigator’s friend.

“We do get information and it can come in spurts from time to time,” said Det. Goff. “Time plays its toll on different things, whether it’s stuff that people remember, physical evidence, things like that. I mean, the longer these things go on, the more difficult it can always be.”

After sitting down with the detective and hearing him speak on the case:

Mackenzie was last seen at her home on Sunday, October 11 in Weston.

Her family reported her missing the following day on October 12.

Soon after, police began an investigation.

“I can tell you that, based on the investigation we’ve done, there was a lot of follow-up with persons that would know her, know of her, whether its friends, schoolmates, if there were any relationships, any of that, in a general sense would have been followed up on to get any lead to determine where she’s at and to get her home safe,” said Det. Goff.

I asked Detective Goff if she was considered a runaway or if police thought something more sinister happened such as her being kidnapped. He didn’t come right out and say she left on her own terms, but he instead put it like this.

“If we knew for sure that a child didn’t leave of their free will, then you would probably have seen information like Amber Alerts and different things like that. Those are known avenues that we would take when you have information that we received in the course of an investigation, and we’re progressing.” He continued, “Obviously, those things can change, but I’m just not going to speak to specifics on what we would know or not know in that moment.”

NewsChannel 7′s Kassandra Sepeda asked, “So to be clear, there was not an amber alert issued in her specific case?”

Det. Goff’s response, “No.”

He said officers searched the places where she or a typical teen might hang out, but again, didn’t go into specifics.

Det. Goff stated, “We have well over 100 reports and various forms of information, whether it’s digital or physical, or just gather information throughout, it’s a very thoroughly documented investigation, and it’s continuing in the hopes that we can find her safe and bring her home.”

Naturally, that left our team, and surely most of you, with a lot of obvious questions like; Did she have a cell phone? Did she have a boyfriend? Or; Did she have a history of running away?

“I can tell you that, like with any missing persons investigation, especially one as extensive as this one, and the work is still ongoing, we always look into technology, social media platforms, all those different things we would do with any missing person, including in this case,” Det. Goff said.

He provided general information, but not any real details about Mackenzie’s case.

So he was asked, point blank, why he was being so unforthcoming.

“Talking about things like that could lead to — you know — those are things that you just don’t want to put out in the general public. Those are things that need to maintain the integrity of the process, especially if things become evidence later on down the line.”

As frustrating as it is to not get exact or more pinpoint information, it makes sense.

It was obvious in the short time we spent with Det. Goff during the interview, he cares about solving this case and is hopeful that one day he’ll have some sort of resolution to give to her family.

“I’m always maintaining hope because until you know the end result, I think it’s important to keep you motivated and stay focused and keep looking. It’s a — it’s a bigger world out there and there’s always been surprises,” Det. Goff said. “I mean, there are many different outcomes to an investigation, good or bad. People have gone missing for years and then come back home. So the main thing is always to keep hope.”

So, even though that was it from Det. Goff, Kassandra and this team were not going to let this or any other series episode end without getting to know who Mackenzie was, and hopefully still is.

She deserves to have people remember her.

After some internet searching, Kassandra was able to find two of Mackenzie’s childhood friends and let them describe her, in the way only good friends can. It should be noted that both Eveline and Christina were interviewed separately.

“She really — she really liked Doctor Who. She had a beautiful laugh as weird as that is to say,” said Eveline, Mackenzie’s friend since the second grade. “I really, like miss the sound of her laughter That was a big thing. After she went missing. She really loved her friends. And she wanted to do big things in life.”

Christina Hill met Mackenzie when they were in middle school.

“She was truly one of the best friends that you could ever have. And she yeah, her energy just really lit up a room and she’s so dearly, dearly missed.”

So, they all watched each other go through the painful and awkward growing pains nearly all teens experience. Only it seemed Mackenzie, had a visceral fear of getting stuck in her small town.

“I think she wanted to get out,” said Christina. “I think she wanted to get out of Mosinee and away from home. I think somebody offered to help her do that — and that somebody probably wasn’t a good person.”

At first, when Christina and Eveline learned about their friend’s disappearance, they didn’t panic. They said they thought it was Mackenzie just being, well, Mackenzie.

“I honestly, I think it took me a really long time to accept reality that she wasn’t just hiding away. It was like a grieving process because I would accept it. And then I’d be like, no, no, she’s, she’s still in town,” said Eveline.

Christina added, “I was at home, her mom asked me or give us a call. I think this was before she was officially reported missing. I’m just asking if we knew you know where she was. I didn’t.”

The first time it really set in was after about two weeks for me because I figured that she would be able to — I figured she’d be stubborn enough to stay away for a week, maybe a week and a half. But the two-week mark, I think was when it really started dawning on me,” Eveline added.

As for Christina, “Honestly, at first, I assumed that she would just come back because she had done this like, a couple of months before, but it was only for like a day. So at first, I wasn’t concerned. And then she didn’t show up for school for days. And after. I mean, obviously after a couple of days, I was more concerned than normal. But at the end of the week, I knew something was really wrong.”

Following Mackenzie’s disappearance, Christina was later interviewed by police about what she knew of the incident, but Eveline was not.

Eveline retorted, “Which to this day confuses me. I know that my friend who actually lives with me now, who was all of our friend at the time, she was interviewed, and she gave my name and a couple of other names and only some of those people were talked to — I was not one of them.”

Eveline said she’s still open to talking to investigators though, “Absolutely. I’ve reached out to the police with information that like I thought I had.”

Both Eveline and Christina had very similar answers when asked what their friend was like and what sort of things they bonded over.

It was pretty typical stuff like tv shows, exploring the world, emo music, and boys.

“My friends and I talk about it all the time,” said Eveline. “What really gets us all is that it could have been any one of us. We were just teenage girls, we had just gotten out of middle school. It could have been any one of us, but it was Mackenzie.”

Why Mackenzie?

Well, it’s the million-dollar question, and one both women shared their thoughts on.

“She would vaguely always talk about, like, going away somewhere. And it’s like, she would kind of say it in that half serious, you know, kind of joking. Sometimes she would be like, ‘I really want to get out of here.’ But she would never talk to me, or anyone that I know of specifically about her plans to leave,” said Christina.

Eveline thinks Mackenzie was telling her plans to someone, someone she shouldn’t have been talking to.

“I think that she was talking to somebody who she trusted. And I think that person told her what she wanted to hear. Told her that they could take her away and make her give her a better life. And I think that she believed them. And I think that she took what she thought was an opportunity. And last, and I think she was taken.”

For clarification, Everest Metro P.D. did not and would not comment on any questions about if they suspected Mackenzie was taken or involved in trafficking.

October will mark eight years since she went missing and today, Christina and Eveline are young adults and say they still struggle with not knowing what happened to their friend.

“I think it having been so long makes it harder, because it’s not like she passed away and I got that closure,” stated Eveline. “I’m not saying that that would be any better, but the fact that I, and her family, and her other loved ones never got any closure sits really heavily on me. Because I don’t know where she is, or what happened to her and I think that’s the part that gets me the most.”

“I always like I wonder every time like, I’m driving, you know, like if she was somewhere or especially when I’m like going on trips. Like if she’s around because she could really be anywhere,” said Christina.

As an adult, it’s hard to process losing a loved one.

As a teen, it’s even more difficult to imagine what they were going through and are still going through to this day.

The police department wouldn’t speculate on what they think happened to the 14-year-old whose name is on dozens of online missing persons pages.

Some sites have more details than others, but we can’t confirm where the information came from and we don’t want to misinform any of you.

Additionally, we never want to hurt or impede an investigation with a red herring or rumors. What we all want from this, is peace for Mackenzie’s loved ones and for her to be found safe and ultimately reunited with her friends and family.

“Wherever she is in the world, we would do absolutely anything to help her,” Christina said. “And that we’re not mad at her, and we still love her, and, you know, nothing, that there’s nothing that she could do that can change that. You know, we’re just, we’re always here.”

Mackenzie, maybe you are out there.

If you hear this, you need to know, investigators are doing everything they can to find you, and your friends miss you so much.

You have not been forgotten.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there are people that know things that children don’t just vanish into thin air,” said Eveline.

“Ideally, I’d hope that she did just, you know, move away somewhere just to start her own life, but I feel like that’s kind of unlikely at 14,” said Christina.

Today Mackenzie would be 22 years old.

Mackenzie Marken - Age-progressed to 22 years old. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Mackenzie Marken has brown hair and brown eyes.

She’s 5′7″ and has scars on her wrist.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing purple color eyeglasses.

Mackenzie may also use the last name Doll.

Mackenzie Marken Poster (NCMEC)

Eveline also helps run a Facebook Page called Help Mackenzie Marken.

If you know anything about Mackenzie’s disappearance or what happened on, before, or after that day in 2015 call the Everest Metro Police Department at 715-359-4202.

