First Alert Weather: Cool air settles in for the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A beautiful and comfortable cool down on tap for Thursday in wake of a cold front. Less muggy air will make outdoor conditions feel cooler than the recent forecast. Some chances for rain could pop up over the weekend, but expecting mostly a dry and sunny weekend forecast.

Sunny and cooler Thursday with highs below normal (WSAW)

After a cool start to the day, high temperatures during the afternoon will run below normal for this time of the year. Plan for highs around the low to mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Even cooler heading into tonight and Friday morning, lows could drop into the upper 40s for some.

Comfy and not muggy for the next few days. Some mugginess by next week (WSAW)

Friday will start off sunny, with some clouds to mix in with sun for the afternoon. Highs similar, mid to upper 70s. Can’t rule out some chances for a stray rain shower during the evening hours north of HWY 29. Saturday will feature sun and clouds with highs remaining slightly below normal, mid to upper 70s.

A stray light shower possible up north Friday evening. But most will be dry (WSAW)

Most areas will see a dry forecast, but for some up north, it is possible for some isolated or scattered rain showers to fizzle in during the afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Not everyone to pick up these rain chances. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours of Saturday.

Highs upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Back in the low 80s by Sunday (WSAW)

Some isolated or scattered rain possible Saturday north of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Sunday will feature sunny skies with highs near normal around the low 80s. Some chances for rain will be possible during the evening hours. But a frontal system moving in for Monday will try to bring the next best chance for rain and thunderstorms to the area.

Rain and thunderstorms possible Monday (WSAW)

