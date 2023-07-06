City planners give update on proposed concert venue ‘The River’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau has a lot to offer the community including good restaurants and great recreation, but one thing some say the area is lacking is some late-night entertainment.

A new concert venue titled ‘The River’ was first proposed back in May. The goal is to draw major music acts to Wausau. VY Properties said it would be a 58,000-square-foot facility that would provide entertainment to around 250,000 people annually.

With the potential to bring in millions of spending to the area, there are still some things that need to happen before breaking ground.

“Basically we need the feasibility study to verify what we understand what the developers are proposing and think that the market can support so we basically want a third-party objective analysis to confirm those market demographics and the long-term sustainability of the project,” said Liz Brodek, development director for the City of Wausau.

Brodek stated the city reached out to 12 different consultants to get their expert advice on building a facility like The River and how it could impact the Wausau community.

“On July 11, we will start reviewing consultant’s proposals on timeline and costs. Then we will work with the developers to vet and decide on a final consultant who will then perform the feasibility study,” said Brodek

As far as what kind of impact The River could have on the area, Brodek said it’s a little too early to tell. At least until the city gets back some additional data.

However, she said the city is taking all the extra steps necessary to ensure the best for the community in the future.

“We are moving forward to make sure if this is the right thing for the community that we are doing the right things to make it happen,” Brodek said.

