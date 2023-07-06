News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

City planners give update on proposed concert venue ‘The River’

The proposed concert venue 'The River'
The proposed concert venue 'The River'(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau has a lot to offer the community including good restaurants and great recreation, but one thing some say the area is lacking is some late-night entertainment.

A new concert venue titled ‘The River’ was first proposed back in May. The goal is to draw major music acts to Wausau. VY Properties said it would be a 58,000-square-foot facility that would provide entertainment to around 250,000 people annually.

With the potential to bring in millions of spending to the area, there are still some things that need to happen before breaking ground.

“Basically we need the feasibility study to verify what we understand what the developers are proposing and think that the market can support so we basically want a third-party objective analysis to confirm those market demographics and the long-term sustainability of the project,” said Liz Brodek, development director for the City of Wausau.

Brodek stated the city reached out to 12 different consultants to get their expert advice on building a facility like The River and how it could impact the Wausau community.

“On July 11, we will start reviewing consultant’s proposals on timeline and costs. Then we will work with the developers to vet and decide on a final consultant who will then perform the feasibility study,” said Brodek

As far as what kind of impact The River could have on the area, Brodek said it’s a little too early to tell. At least until the city gets back some additional data.

However, she said the city is taking all the extra steps necessary to ensure the best for the community in the future.

“We are moving forward to make sure if this is the right thing for the community that we are doing the right things to make it happen,” Brodek said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes on US 51 now open, downed power lines cleared
Wausau community fireworks still on despite rainy forecast
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
This is downtown Stevens Point.
Hopeful businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week

Latest News

Fireworks show may be near the humane society
City of Merrill may choose to relocate future fireworks shows
Joey (Left) and Sam Hauser (Right)
Sticking in the NBA: Sit-down interview with the Hauser brothers
Exclusive interview with Stevens Point's Hauser brothers, both set to play in the NBA this season
Humane Society of Lincoln County not a fan of moving July 4th fireworks to nearby fairgrounds