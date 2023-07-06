City of Merrill may choose to relocate future fireworks shows

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Fourth of July is over, but the City of Merrill is already planning next year’s fireworks show and is considering moving the display from the Merrill Area Recreation Complex to the city’s festival grounds.

However, the Lincoln County Humane Society isn’t a fan of the idea.

Moving the fireworks show from the MARC to the Merrill Festival Grounds puts the fireworks closer to the humane society. The Lincoln County Humane Society doesn’t believe moving the fireworks show is in the best interest of the animals.

Merrill’s firework show has been held at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex for about 20 years, but the city is thinking about switching the location next year.

“We’re trying to use the fairgrounds more than just during the fair, during the rodeo,” said Merrill Mayor Steve Hass.

Mayor Hass said he called the Lincoln County Humane Society to let them know they are considering moving the fireworks show close by.

“Then they put out a Facebook post saying that they agree that it would be nice to the fireworks there but it’s not what’s best for the animals,” added Mayor Hass.

The MARC is about 3 1/2 miles from the humane society. While the festival fairgrounds are a little more than 1/4 mile from the animal shelter.

The Lincoln County Humane Society posted on their Facebook page that they hope the fireworks will continue to be held at the MARC due to their concerns about the animals.

The humane society said, “If the fireworks are held at the fairgrounds, we will do our best to keep the animals calm and secure during the fireworks show.”

If the city decides to make the fairgrounds the new fireworks location, the humane society would have to make some adjustments.

“They said they can rehome the dogs for the night. They can turn up the music system,” said Haas. “Nobody wants to harm the animals or make the animals uncomfortable. That’s not our goal, just want to use the grounds more.”

The mayor will meet with the committee on Thursday to see whether they will move forward with the fireworks location.

