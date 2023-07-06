50 hot air balloons at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest

News and First Alert Weather App
By April Pupp
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest begins Friday, and all week long, vendors and event staff have been at work to set up in anticipation for the fest.

The event opens Thursday night to VIP members with main activities and attractions beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. The festival is located on the west side of Wausau at 141678 Stettin Rd.

For many local shops, this year is their first time at the festival.

“I am super grateful for Randy Thurs who puts on this event and wants to support small businesses and local vendors,” said Marcia Stencil, Middle Grounds vendor. “We can all support this community and make this event very successful.”

Middle Grounds’ profits go to support missionaries around the world. They will be selling fruit smoothies, various coffee drinks, bubble tea, and more.

Aside from local vendors, some traveled quite a way to be at this year’s event.

For one vendor, they traveled three days to be in attendance. Patty Lewis and her husband travel the world piloting their own balloons and selling hot air balloon-themed items.

“We’re both balloon pilots and have lots of special balloons and just travel around,” said Patty Lewis, Discover Balloons vendor. “We’re also representatives of a balloon manufacturer in the Czech Republic. We’re kind of in every part of ballooning.”

Upon returning home, they will soon travel to Europe to show their balloons in Italy and France.

