News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage
Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached...
No injuries in Stevens Point house fire
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetos

Latest News

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Hot air balloon fest kicks off tomorrow.
50 hot air balloons at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: New competency evaluation granted, murder trial won’t be delayed