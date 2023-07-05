News and First Alert Weather App
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

