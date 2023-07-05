News and First Alert Weather App
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.

“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

