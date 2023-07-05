News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

No injuries in Stevens Point house fire

By Erinn Taylor , Chandler Ducker, Nevada Lilly and Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached garage caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Jared Hopfensberger told NewsChannel 7 that the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. to the home on Oak Avenue. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the back of the house. Three people were inside of the home when the fire started, but were all able to get out safely.

“They [crews arriving on scene] were able to verify everyone was out of the house, no one was injured,” Battalion Chief Hopfensberger said. “Fire crews experienced flames coming out of the garage on the front of the house, as well as flames coming out of the roof at the back of the house...no firefighters were injured and no family members were injured. Everyone is safe.”

The Battalion Chief said that the garage was badly damaged by the fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours Wednesday morning, monitoring for hot spots. The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes on US 51 now open, downed power lines cleared
Wausau community fireworks still on despite rainy forcast
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
This is downtown Stevens Point.
Hopeful businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week

Latest News

Alice in Dairyland interview - 07.05.2023
Breaking News: House Fire in Stevens Point
Turning drier heading into Thursday
First Alert Weather: A damp & muggy start to Wednesday, pattern change ahead
7 Things You Need to Know 07-05-23