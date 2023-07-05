No injuries in Stevens Point house fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials with the Stevens Point Fire Department say no one was injured after an attached garage caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Jared Hopfensberger told NewsChannel 7 that the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. to the home on Oak Avenue. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the back of the house. Three people were inside of the home when the fire started, but were all able to get out safely.

“They [crews arriving on scene] were able to verify everyone was out of the house, no one was injured,” Battalion Chief Hopfensberger said. “Fire crews experienced flames coming out of the garage on the front of the house, as well as flames coming out of the roof at the back of the house...no firefighters were injured and no family members were injured. Everyone is safe.”

The Battalion Chief said that the garage was badly damaged by the fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours Wednesday morning, monitoring for hot spots. The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.