Mosinee 4th of July event features booth raising money for ALS

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The annual Mosinee 4th of July Festival and Parade included a wide array of booths and activities, including face painting, children’s books, and delectable treats for all to enjoy. The owner of one booth is not trying to make money, though. Instead, she’s trying to raise money for a cure for the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Kelly Hart and her family and friends sold raffle tickets to support those with ALS from their booth. Hart specifically chose an event with a local nature for this raffle.

“Getting into the community is the best way to get community involvement,” Hart said.

This marks her fourth year participating in the festival. She consistently sets a goal of raising $15,000 each year, which she says she has always achieved in the past.

The raffle winner will receive a cash prize and the rest of the money will go to helping Wisconsinites with ALS.

“Raising the money is very, very important because a lot of the money that we raise stays in Wisconsin,” Hart said.

On Aug. 5, almost exactly one month from the date of the raffle ticket sales, Hart will lead an annual motorcycle ride through Central Wisconsin. All proceeds will benefit the ALS Association Wisconsin. Everyone is welcome regardless if they are a motorcyclist or not.

“It doesn’t matter if you ride a motorcycle or not; we accept cars, bikes, horses, whatever you want. However, you’re going to get from line to line,” Hart said.

