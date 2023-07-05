News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mosinee 4th of July event features booth raising money for ALS

By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The annual Mosinee 4th of July Festival and Parade included a wide array of booths and activities, including face painting, children’s books, and delectable treats for all to enjoy. The owner of one booth is not trying to make money, though. Instead, she’s trying to raise money for a cure for the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Kelly Hart and her family and friends sold raffle tickets to support those with ALS from their booth. Hart specifically chose an event with a local nature for this raffle.

“Getting into the community is the best way to get community involvement,” Hart said.

This marks her fourth year participating in the festival. She consistently sets a goal of raising $15,000 each year, which she says she has always achieved in the past.

The raffle winner will receive a cash prize and the rest of the money will go to helping Wisconsinites with ALS.

“Raising the money is very, very important because a lot of the money that we raise stays in Wisconsin,” Hart said.

On Aug. 5, almost exactly one month from the date of the raffle ticket sales, Hart will lead an annual motorcycle ride through Central Wisconsin. All proceeds will benefit the ALS Association Wisconsin. Everyone is welcome regardless if they are a motorcyclist or not.

“It doesn’t matter if you ride a motorcycle or not; we accept cars, bikes, horses, whatever you want. However, you’re going to get from line to line,” Hart said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
All lanes on US 51 now open, downed power lines cleared
Riders stuck upside for hours on ride at Forest County Festival
Riders stuck upside down for hours on carnival ride in Crandon
This is downtown Stevens Point.
Hopeful businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

Chance some storms could produce strong gusty winds, downpours, and small hail.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Tuesday night, pleasant weather ahead
First Alert Weather: Tuesday Night Forecast
Growing community through a cause
4th of July 'Salute to our troops' Parade