Hodag travelers urged to use alternate route due to Highway 17 construction

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Festival goers to the Hodag County Music Festival in Rhinelander will need to make alternative travel plans to avoid the road construction on Highway 17.

The Department of Transportation has several message board signs alerting drivers to the traffic impact and best routes.

Drivers looking to get to the festival ground that would have previously taken Highway 17 north will now need to go through the city of Rhinelander. They will then need to take County Highway W.

Click here to view a map of the alternative routes.

