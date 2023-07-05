News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: A damp & muggy start to Wednesday, pattern change ahead

Turning dry, cool, and comfortable by Wednesday afternoon. Not so muggy and hot through the end of the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and thunderstorms rolling through North Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through the state from the northwest, traveling southeast. Expect cooler and comfortable weather conditions to arrive in wake of this front.

Turning drier heading into Thursday
Turning drier heading into Thursday(WSAW)

Muggy to start off the morning Wednesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to weaken and track eastward through the state. On and off light rain showers possible throughout the day with cloudy skies lingering into the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler, near the upper 70s.

On and off rain showers throughout Wednesday.
On and off rain showers throughout Wednesday.(WSAW)
Scattered rain with an isolated thunderstorm will clear out off to the east late Wednesday
Scattered rain with an isolated thunderstorm will clear out off to the east late Wednesday(WSAW)

Additionally, the frontal system should push out any muggy conditions by the afternoon and evening. The extended forecast hints at low dew points in the 50s through the end of the week, meaning humid weather won’t be a factor.

Mugginess going down Wednesday afternoon. Comfy dew points through the end of the week
Mugginess going down Wednesday afternoon. Comfy dew points through the end of the week(WSAW)

Low temperatures Thursday morning expected to cool down to the mid-50s. Clouds expected to clear overnight, with possible foggy conditions for the morning commute. Thursday won’t be so muggy, but rather comfortable with highs cooler in the mid-70s. Sunshine will also make a return starting Thursday.

Expecting sunshine to hang around on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. A chance for rain heading into this weekend. Rain could arrive late Friday night, with rounds for rain showers at some point on Saturday.

Chance for some rain to fall late Friday night.
Chance for some rain to fall late Friday night.(WSAW)
Some rain possible or some on Saturday
Some rain possible or some on Saturday(WSAW)

Should turn drier by the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms could return Sunday, likely during the evening, with lingering rainfall possible into Monday. Highs in the upper 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday.

Another weather maker possible on Monday next week
Another weather maker possible on Monday next week(WSAW)

