Community learns about wildlife conservation from D.C. Everest grad

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest grad and Girl Scout Elsie Brzezinski is taking endangered species protection into her own hands and helping to save some endangered animals from extinction.

For her girl scout gold award, she constructed a wildlife habitat at the Council Grounds State Park in Merrill. On Wednesday, people gathered at the beach shelter to learn about what they can do at home.

“The biggest part of the gold award is to really engage the community. So that’s why I’m out here doing these events. Educating, hoping to inspire other people to care about these issues,” said Brzezinski.

Ever since she was little, Brzezinski has been camping at the park. She recently built a butterfly garden and birdhouse at the beach shelter to help endangered Wisconsin animals.

“To be able to do something for a state park I love so much, and help animals was the perfect project for me,” Brzezinski added.

The butterfly garden will hopefully attract pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds.

As for the birdhouse, “There’s also an Acadian flycatcher which is classified as threatened and pretty rare in northern Wisconsin, so they might find a home here,” she said.

If people don’t step in and help these endangered animals, Brzezinski said it could mean extinction.

“I’m working on growing some milkweed especially to help out those monarch butterflies, they’re a pretty popular and beloved creature,” said Brzezinski. “We also have the blue karner butterfly, it’s endangered in Wisconsin as well.”

At the end of the presentation, people were given the option to make arts and crafts to learn about wildlife conservation.

On Thursday at 6 p.m. Brzezinski will present her project again at the Council Grounds State Park beach shelter.

