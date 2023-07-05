News and First Alert Weather App
AAA predicts Wednesday afternoon to be the busiest for 4th travelers returning home

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Heading home from your 4th of July vacation spot?

AAA predicts Wednesday, July 5 from 3-6 p.m. to be a peak time for return travelers. The agency suggests driver will find the least amount of congestion on the roads if they leave Wednesday morning.

AAA projected 43.2 million Americans would travel by car for Independence Day weekend. It would be a new record for the holiday.

