4th of July travelers find slight relief at the gas pump

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers returning home from their Fourth of July holiday found the gift of lower gas prices.

“[Nationally] Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

The current average price in Wisconsin for regular unleaded was $3.38 a gallon. Much lower than the $4.59 drivers in Wisconsin paid at this time last year. The average price for diesel in Wisconsin is $3.58-- also a far cry from the price drivers paid this time last year which was $5.46 on average.

In Wisconsin, the lowest gas prices can be found around Dane County and the Fox Valley. In those locations, drivers will pay on average $3.21 to $3.30. The highest prices in Wisconsin are in northern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee metro area. Drivers in those areas will pay up to $3.63 on average.

In the Wausau area, GasBuddy.com reports the Sunset County Store on Highway Z has gas for $2.99 a gallon.

