Wisconsin Valley Fair in need of workers and volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are still needed to make this year’s Wisconsin Valley Fair a success.

Currently, they’re looking for a youth group or service group to set up concert chairs on Aug. 1-- the first day of the fair. They’re also seeking ushers for that Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stagehands are also needed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.

A service group is also needed at the ticket-taking booth. Teens could help out but would need adult supervision.

Fair staff is also in need of people age 14 and older to be hired for cleaning July 24-Aug. 1.

The fair is Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park in Wausau.

If you’re interested in helping, email jodi@wisconsinvalleyfair.com or call 715-261-1539.

