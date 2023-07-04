News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Valley Fair in need of workers and volunteers

Wisconsin valley fair (File)
Wisconsin valley fair (File)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are still needed to make this year’s Wisconsin Valley Fair a success.

Currently, they’re looking for a youth group or service group to set up concert chairs on Aug. 1-- the first day of the fair. They’re also seeking ushers for that Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stagehands are also needed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.

A service group is also needed at the ticket-taking booth. Teens could help out but would need adult supervision.

Fair staff is also in need of people age 14 and older to be hired for cleaning July 24-Aug. 1.

The fair is Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park in Wausau.

If you’re interested in helping, email jodi@wisconsinvalleyfair.com or call 715-261-1539.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Riders stuck upside for hours on ride at Forest County Festival
Riders stuck upside down for hours on carnival ride in Crandon
1 person dead in Vilas County crash
Hail and wind gusts over 60 mph possible within the strongest storms
First Alert Weather: Staying warm and muggy with occasional storm chances returning for the Fourth of July
Langer puts on a cheesehead following his U.S. Senior Open win at SentryWorld.
Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

Latest News

Minocqua 4th of July parade (2021 File)
Mid-week holiday means two weekends of visitors for Minocqua
The celebration will go on Tuesday rain or shine
Mosinee 4th of July event will happen Tuesday rain or shine
Tuesday is last day to spin wheel for Hodag chair line, order to be announced Tuesday night
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 07.04.2023