Wausau community fireworks still on despite rainy forcast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau says the Festival Foods Community Fireworks Display scheduled for Tuesday night will still occur, even if it rains.

The show was scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m., but because of the spotty showers in the forecast, they will shoot the fireworks during a lull in the weather. Because of this, they may start as early as 8:45 p.m.

The cities of Wausau and Schofield, villages of Weston and Rothschild and the town of Rib Mountain have come together to host the community Independence Day fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched from the Wausau Downtown Airport. The interior of the airport grounds will be closed to spectators. The fireworks will be shot high in the sky and be visible from many area neighborhoods and high points around the Wausau metro area.

The city of Wausau says this will be the biggest fireworks show in central Wisconsin.

