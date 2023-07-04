News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau community fireworks still on despite rainy forcast

(week)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau says the Festival Foods Community Fireworks Display scheduled for Tuesday night will still occur, even if it rains.

The show was scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m., but because of the spotty showers in the forecast, they will shoot the fireworks during a lull in the weather. Because of this, they may start as early as 8:45 p.m.

The cities of Wausau and Schofield, villages of Weston and Rothschild and the town of Rib Mountain have come together to host the community Independence Day fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched from the Wausau Downtown Airport. The interior of the airport grounds will be closed to spectators. The fireworks will be shot high in the sky and be visible from many area neighborhoods and high points around the Wausau metro area.

The city of Wausau says this will be the biggest fireworks show in central Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Riders stuck upside for hours on ride at Forest County Festival
Riders stuck upside down for hours on carnival ride in Crandon
All lanes on US 51 now open, downed power lines cleared
1 person dead in Vilas County crash
This is downtown Stevens Point.
Hopeful businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week

Latest News

Wisconsin valley fair (File)
Wisconsin Valley Fair in need of workers and volunteers
Minocqua 4th of July parade (2021 File)
Mid-week holiday means two weekends of visitors for Minocqua
The celebration will go on Tuesday rain or shine
Mosinee 4th of July event will happen Tuesday rain or shine
Tuesday is last day to spin wheel for Hodag chair line, order to be announced Tuesday night