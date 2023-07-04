News and First Alert Weather App
Tuesday is last day to spin wheel for Hodag chair line, order to be announced Tuesday night

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It is just about as famous of an event as the music festival itself-- the Hodag chair line.

For more than 40 years, Hodag attendees line up for a prime seating location to hear music from dozens of performers. The singing doesn’t start until Thursday, but there’s a big benefit to getting in early-- chairs planted in front of the stage get to stay there all weekend.

Hodag attendees will bring their voucher stubs to the festival to spin the wheel to learn their color. The wheel will be located in the pavilion. The last day to spin is July 4, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The time corresponding with the colors will be drawn in the pavilion at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th and announced via Facebook, email blast, Twitter and Instagram after 8:05 p.m. That corresponding time is when festival goers can make their way to the seating area on Wednesday, July 5 with their chairs to set out.

Hodag is July 6-9 in Rhinelander. Featured performers include Tyler Hubbard, Martina McBride, HARDY and LOCASH along with many others.

