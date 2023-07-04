News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

People in these 12 states are more likely to smoke, report says

FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have...
FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have smokers.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new report shows people in 12 states in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke – and to smoke more – than people in the rest of the U.S.

The report was published last week by the anti-tobacco nonprofit Truth Initiative, which dubbed these 12 states “Tobacco Nation”:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

These states have about 21% of the U.S. population – but 28% of the nation’s smokers.

Smoking prevalence there is about 50% higher than in the rest of the U.S.

Truth Initiative says much of the disparity can be attributed to weaker local policy on tobacco prevention and cessation.

The report found that not only do those states have more smokers, but they smoke in greater amounts.

An average smoker in “Tobacco Nation” goes through about 53 packs a year, compared with an average of 29 packs in the rest of the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Riders stuck upside for hours on ride at Forest County Festival
Riders stuck upside down for hours on carnival ride in Crandon
1 person dead in Vilas County crash
Hail and wind gusts over 60 mph possible within the strongest storms
First Alert Weather: Staying warm and muggy with occasional storm chances returning for the Fourth of July
Langer puts on a cheesehead following his U.S. Senior Open win at SentryWorld.
Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

Latest News

A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
Zelenskyy calls on Biden for NATO invite
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside