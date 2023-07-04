Mosinee 4th of July event will happen Tuesday rain or shine

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Food, fun, and fireworks. If those things sound good to you, then look no further than River Park in Mosinee.

The fun starts Tuesday at 11 am with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments. At 3 p.m., food trucks and other vendors will be on-site for good food and cool merchandise. The annual parade starts at 6 p.m., and this year brings a new activity for the kids, a fishing tournament. Organizers said Tuesday’s event will happen rain or shine.

“Last year, it rained most of the day. And then right after our parade, it was beautiful and hot and muggy. So, we just try to keep everything going as planned and don’t really have a backup date or anything planned,” said Terra Plaisance, executive director of Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce.

There will also be live entertainment. Barefoot Americans will sing from 3-7 pm, and the Allen Brothers’ band 7-11 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, including bouncy houses, face panting’s, balloon animals, and a petting zoo. The night wraps up with fireworks at dusk.

Volunteers are still needed and can sign up by calling the chamber at 715-693-4330.

River Park is at 1101 Main Street, in Mosinee.

