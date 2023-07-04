News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mosinee 4th of July event will happen Tuesday rain or shine

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Food, fun, and fireworks. If those things sound good to you, then look no further than River Park in Mosinee.

The fun starts Tuesday at 11 am with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments. At 3 p.m., food trucks and other vendors will be on-site for good food and cool merchandise. The annual parade starts at 6 p.m., and this year brings a new activity for the kids, a fishing tournament. Organizers said Tuesday’s event will happen rain or shine.

“Last year, it rained most of the day. And then right after our parade, it was beautiful and hot and muggy. So, we just try to keep everything going as planned and don’t really have a backup date or anything planned,” said Terra Plaisance, executive director of Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce.

There will also be live entertainment. Barefoot Americans will sing from 3-7 pm, and the Allen Brothers’ band 7-11 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, including bouncy houses, face panting’s, balloon animals, and a petting zoo. The night wraps up with fireworks at dusk.

Volunteers are still needed and can sign up by calling the chamber at 715-693-4330.

River Park is at 1101 Main Street, in Mosinee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Riders stuck upside for hours on ride at Forest County Festival
Riders stuck upside down for hours on carnival ride in Crandon
1 person dead in Vilas County crash
Hail and wind gusts over 60 mph possible within the strongest storms
First Alert Weather: Staying warm and muggy with occasional storm chances returning for the Fourth of July
Langer puts on a cheesehead following his U.S. Senior Open win at SentryWorld.
Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

Latest News

Tuesday is last day to spin wheel for Hodag chair line, order to be announced Tuesday night
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 07.04.2023
Annual 4th of July Celebration in Mosinee - 07.04.2023
Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease interview - 07.04.2023