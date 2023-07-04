Mechanical failure causes fair ride to malfunction, leaving 8 people upside down for hours

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A mechanical failure is said to have caused a ride to malfunction at the Forest County Festival Sunday, leaving eight people stranded upside down for almost four hours.

According to a joint press release from the Crandon Fire Department and Crandon Area Rescue Squad, crews were dispatched to the Forest County Festival at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of eight passengers stuck on a ride. Because of the unique nature of the situation, mutual aid was requested from area departments with ladder trucks.

When crews arrived on scene, the ride operator said there was a mechanical failure that caused the ride to become stuck. The ride operator told rescue crews the ride had been inspected on-site by the State of Wisconsin.

After working with multiple fire and rescue departments and an off-duty firefighter with ropes rescue experience, crews came up with a rescue plan. Once all resources arrived on scene, firefighters from multiple departments performed technical rescue operations to remove all eight riders from the ride. A total of nine patients were treated by EMS throughout the incident and one patient was transported by ambulance to a Rhinelander hospital.

A total of 10 fire trucks and nine ambulances with over 50 fire and rescue personnel from three counties assisted in the rescue, including crews from Town of Pelican Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department, Antigo Fire Department, Laona Rescue Unit, Oneida County Ambulance, Pickerel Fire and Rescue, Crandon International Offroad Raceway and Forest County Emergency Management.

