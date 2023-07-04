News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

How fireworks can impact veterans coping with PTSD

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans are three times more likely to have PTSD in comparison to those who did not serve.

Retired Army National Guard First Sergeant Dan Keck was deployed in the middle east, Iraq specifically, from 2003 to 2004.

“It has affected me and I think the biggest thing is to get support and any veteran should get some support immediately,” said Keck.

He said the sudden sound of fireworks can sometimes bring some unpleasant memories.

“We heard bombs every day over there so the Fourth of July fireworks never really affected me, but it was the ones that I wasn’t aware of that startle you,” added Keck.

Sometimes, the bright lights and even the simple smell of fireworks can be a trigger for veterans.

Keck said PTSD affects each veteran differently. For him and many other veterans, it’s the explosions that they don’t see coming that have the biggest effect.

Oneida County Veteran Service Officer and U.S. Navy veteran Tammy Javenkoski said there are some solutions to help veterans cope with PTSD.

Today, some veterans are turning to psychedelic therapy and using headphones to drown out the sound.

“Some veterans who are really severely affected by it drown out the sounds. Even if it means turning something up real loud whether it be the music or tv,” said Javenkoski. “No one deserves to live with demons of the past. So I would really like all veterans to reach out for help if feel they need the help.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
Langer hoists the Francis D. Ouimet trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
Langer wins 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Experience Wisconsin Fan Village at the U.S. Senior Open.
Fans leave with positive experience after U.S. Senior Open’s conclusion
Langer puts on a cheesehead following his U.S. Senior Open win at SentryWorld.
Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

Latest News

Fireworks may cause PTSD for veterans
All lanes on US 51 now open, downed power lines cleared
This is downtown Stevens Point.
Hopefull businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week
Hail and wind gusts over 60 mph possible within the strongest storms
First Alert Weather: Staying warm and muggy with occasional storm chances returning for the Fourth of July