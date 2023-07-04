How fireworks can impact veterans coping with PTSD

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans are three times more likely to have PTSD in comparison to those who did not serve.

Retired Army National Guard First Sergeant Dan Keck was deployed in the middle east, Iraq specifically, from 2003 to 2004.

“It has affected me and I think the biggest thing is to get support and any veteran should get some support immediately,” said Keck.

He said the sudden sound of fireworks can sometimes bring some unpleasant memories.

“We heard bombs every day over there so the Fourth of July fireworks never really affected me, but it was the ones that I wasn’t aware of that startle you,” added Keck.

Sometimes, the bright lights and even the simple smell of fireworks can be a trigger for veterans.

Keck said PTSD affects each veteran differently. For him and many other veterans, it’s the explosions that they don’t see coming that have the biggest effect.

Oneida County Veteran Service Officer and U.S. Navy veteran Tammy Javenkoski said there are some solutions to help veterans cope with PTSD.

Today, some veterans are turning to psychedelic therapy and using headphones to drown out the sound.

“Some veterans who are really severely affected by it drown out the sounds. Even if it means turning something up real loud whether it be the music or tv,” said Javenkoski. “No one deserves to live with demons of the past. So I would really like all veterans to reach out for help if feel they need the help.”

