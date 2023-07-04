Hopefull businesses see low economic impact from U.S. Senior Open week

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Senior Open is over and although SentryWorld saw lots of crowds where people gave positive feedback about the course, there are some businesses in Stevens Point that didn’t benefit as much.

Tara Cole, the manager of Mission Coffee Shop said she expected more people to be lining up at her door. Her sales didn’t skyrocket as she hoped, but she knew this event would be unpredictable.

“I’d say we did a few extra sales of about 15 to 20% throughout the whole week and that was about it,” she said.

With no boom in the business, Cole asked a few of her local guests what their thoughts were.

“When I asked, you know a bunch of them like, “Are you going to go to the open or how is the golf event affecting your life?” And they’d say, “We are kind of avoiding it, and we think it will be a lot of crowds and you know we think it will be just crazy,” Cole stated.

At first, she added extra staff in case of the larger crowds, but when that didn’t happen she had to cut some workers. It turned out her regular customers were also trying to avoid all the crowds.

“Some of them were even worried about going to other businesses like restaurants and places they would normally frequent because they didn’t want to hit a bunch of crowds, but then when they went, you know, towards the end of the week they kind of ventured and actually there were no crowds.”

For those who missed out on experiencing Steven Points, she said it’s quite a shame.

“There are so many great restaurants, coffee shops, and beautiful places downtown and just throughout this City of Stevens Point. I think I’m kind of disappointed that they didn’t venture out more that it wasn’t maybe encouraged for them to do so,” said Cole.

The Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director says the U.S. Senior Open has had an ongoing economic impact since it was decided the event would be held in Stevens Point.

