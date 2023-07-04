News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Staying hot like a firework, storms possible 4th of July evening

Showers and thunderstorms could be arriving over North Central Wisconsin by 9 or 10 PM on 4th of July(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heat and mugginess continue for the 4th of July. Our weather pattern will change after a very strong cold front approaches Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible over portions of Wisconsin late tonight, which could have an impact on your 4th of July plans.

Highs warming to the upper 80s low 90s, with muggy weather conditions(WSAW)

Plan for another day with highs warming towards the low 90s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Can’t rule out a drizzle of rain to start the morning. Dew points in the mid 60s during the afternoon hours will create some muggy conditions. The mugginess will help build instability (storm fuel) ahead of an arriving cold front Tuesday evening, increasing the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to occur. Before then, it is possibe to see a few pop-up isolated showers or thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Isolated pop up showers possible during the afternoon for some.(WSAW)
Thunderstorms will be isolated if some pop up during the afternoon(WSAW)

As the cold front tracks through the Badger State, we will start to see chances for storms to become strong or severe. Thunderstorms will develop over Western Wisconsin after 7 PM Tuesday. Chances for strong to severe storms will be the greatest during the time and location.

A slight risk highlighted under NW Wisconsin Tuesday(WSAW)

Storms out west will track eastward through the first half of the night, arriving over North-Central Wisconsin after 9 or 10 PM. Strong thunderstorms seem more likely than severe thunderstorms around this timeframe given the decrease in storm fuel, but it is not impossible.

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible over Western Wisconsin by 9 PM tracking eastward(WSAW)

Storm threats would include strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly some hail. Expect thunder and lightning to still be possible during the overnight hours.

Primary threats with severe storms will be wind and hail(WSAW)

The cold front will continue to push eastward through the region on Wednesday. Some lingering thunderstorms possible during the morning hours for portions of Central Wisconsin. On and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday. Cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will still be possible Wednesday, but likely over East-Central Wisconsin.

Rain chances increase tonight throughout Wednesday(WSAW)

Excessive rainfall will accumulate late Tuesday through late Wednesday. Much of North Central Wisconsin will likely pick up at least an inch of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher rain accumualtions expected within strong to severe thunderstorms. With the moderate to severe drought throughout the Badger State, the ground shouldn’t have any issues soaking accumulations up. Some ponding could briefly occur if rain accumulates quickly, but flooding risk remains low.

A minimum of 1 inch of rain to accumulate Tuesday through Wednesday(WSAW)

Comfortable and sunny weather expected Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy by Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Toward the end of the week, expect clearing conditions for Wednesday night throughout Thursday and Friday, as comfortable humidity values return as seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s return as well. Look for another small chance for a few thunderstorms to return at times for Saturday night and again Sunday night, as it turns a bit more humid throughout the weekend into early next week.

