First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Tuesday night, pleasant weather ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Independence Day! It’s July after all in North Central Wisconsin and the risk of storms isn’t uncommon for this time of the year. The timing of those storms in relation to scheduled fireworks displays on Tuesday night may not be ideal. Scattered storms could be around from 8 PM to 11 PM in parts of the area, while other places may have a lot of clouds. A cold front will push across the state on Wednesday with additional chances of showers and perhaps a storm. Nice conditions are on tap for later in the week with a fair amount of sun. The upcoming weekend does have chances of showers or a storm.

Scattered showers & storms could affect fireworks displays Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 11 PM Tuesday for the southern and eastern parts of the region due to stagnant air and elevated ozone levels.

Air Quality Advisory until 11 PM for elevated ozone in the air. (WSAW)

July 4th will be the last day for the next several with temperatures soaring well into the 80s to near 90 degrees. Part of the reason for the break in the hot weather is an arriving cold front. Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday evening and night. Some storms might be strong with strong gusty winds, small hail, and downpours the main threats, along with frequent lightning. Rainfall will vary greatly with some places only picking up a few hundredths of an inch, while other locales could receive over 1″ of rain. That’s the nature of storms in summer. Temperatures will be running in the 70s during the mid-evening hours, dropping back into the 60s overnight into Wednesday morning.

Showers & storms possible Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Storms exiting SE overnight. (WSAW)

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday with scattered showers and maybe a storm in spots. No strong/severe storms are expected. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine is back for Thursday with less humid conditions. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Friday with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 70s.

Clouds more common than sun Wednesday with showers and maybe a storm. (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend features some sun on both Saturday and Sunday. A chance of showers or storms north Saturday afternoon into the evening, while the chances of showers or storms expand for more of the region Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds next Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

High temperatures will be within range of average for the first half of July. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.