All lanes on US 51 just north of Merrill closed due to downed power lines

(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - All north and southbound lanes on US 51 from Lincoln Drive to County K at Mile Marker 217 are closed due to downed power lines.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said northbound traffic should exit at Lincoln Drive and head east to County K. Then head northbound on County K back to US 51.

Southbound traffic should do the reverse.

US 51 Closed
US 51 Closed(511 WI)

