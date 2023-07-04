All flights departing CWA on 4th of July prove to be on-schedule

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite hiccups around the county, flights departing from the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Tuesday appear to be on schedule.

Three flights will depart on Tuesday-- two to Chicago and one to the Twin Cities. The three arriving flights on July 4 are from those same destinations.

In Milwaukee, the majority of departures from Mitchell International Airport are on track. Only two flights-- one to Indianapolis and one to Newark have been canceled. The airport’s website shows no incoming flights have been delayed or canceled.

AAA predicted air travel would set a record for the 4th of July holiday, with 4.17 million expected to fly to their destinations. That’s an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019.

