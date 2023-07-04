News and First Alert Weather App
After the U.S. Senior Open, the cleanup process begins at SentryWorld

43rd U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s cleanup time at SentryWorld, with no shortage of tasks to take care of.

“There’s a laundry list of things that’ll kind of start happening,” said Steve Marino, U.S Senior Open Championship director. “Whether it’s taking the restrooms out, taking down the fence, taking down the signage, taking down the tents. They’ll all be here working in their various scope to break the event down and move on to wherever they go next.”

Hundreds of workers will work to complete that breakdown, which will require plenty of patience.

“It’ll probably take roughly about eight weeks for everything to finally be done, it comes down quicker than it goes up,” added Marino. “Now, not all of it is going to take eight weeks, the tents and the flooring will be the last and the biggest component of everything.”

Though they’re in cleanup mode now, they can’t help but look back with pride on the events’ setup.

“The last several days, especially championship rounds, they’ve gone off without a hitch,” Marino said. “Sometimes, you really can’t always say that. So it’s super gratifying.”

After being closed to the public for months, there’s some extra motivation to get things cleaned up so they can welcome the public back with open arms.

“Thrilled, it’s going to be wonderful for them to be able to come out, play the golf course just like the pros played it this past week and really test their skills,” said Marino.

While the crews at SentryWorld are excited to get back to normal, they also have their sights set on the future.

“I think everything’s played out really to our benefit, to our favor. The goal is to host future championships and events here at SentryWorld and I think it’s in a really, really good path for that to happen.”

Marino stated after all their hard work, he hopes fans have left with a new appreciation for the game of golf and SentryWorld as a whole.

