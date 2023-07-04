4th of July ‘Salute to our Troops’ parade brings out people across country to Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - People all over Wisconsin have been celebrating America’s Independence Day. Rhinelander was one spot putting on an annual parade Tuesday. This year’s theme was ‘Salute to our Troops.’

Different Rhinelander area businesses, families, schools, groups, and non-profits participated in the parade. Candy was thrown out to kids, and big smiles were on everyone’s faces. Some even came from far away just for the parade.

“It’s so fun, we come every year. They come from Colorado. We do this every year, it’s a family holiday; family tradition,” said one family from Wisconsin and Colorado.

The best part of the parade depends on who you asked. Some kids liked the candy, while others enjoyed getting sprayed with water because of how hot it was. The parade was only the beginning of the rest of the day. It got people in a celebratory mood.

“Yeah we might go go-carting and go to the beach after this,” said Kamea, Zianna, and Myah from Rhinelander.

“We’re gonna go on the boat on the lake, drink, eat a lot, barbecue,” said the family from both Wisconsin and Colorado.

“We’re going to go to Hodag Park,” said Cade, Becket, Rae Rae, Mikayla, and Mckenzie from Rhinelander.

Awards will also be given out to different parade group categories in Non-Profit, Business, Marching, and General.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.