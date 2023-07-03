News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wounded Warriors United, Country Haven Farm to host free community pig roast

WWU-Wisconsin
WWU-Wisconsin(WWU-Wisconsin)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin and area veterans retreat Country Haven Farm are hosting a community pig roast on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 11 a.m.

The farm is located at W14743 1st Avenue in Gleason. The free event will be open to the first 500 registrants.

Pig Roast Poster
Pig Roast Poster(Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin)

Organizers have also scheduled a band to perform at the event.

They are looking to raise awareness for veterans to know about the farm and how they can use it as a retreat.

Attendees are not required to be a veteran. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, but pets, other than designated service dogs, are not allowed.

RSVP for headcount is required at www.wwuwi.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
Langer hoists the Francis D. Ouimet trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
Langer wins 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
A risk of strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: More summer heat, risk of strong to severe storms around July 4th
Experience Wisconsin Fan Village at the U.S. Senior Open.
Fans leave with positive experience after U.S. Senior Open’s conclusion
A fireworks display will be part of the CLT NYE celebration in uptown Charlotte.
4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin

Latest News

Bethany Lutheran Church to hold annual ice cream social July 13
After hosting successful U.S. Senior Open tournament clean up is underway at SentryWorld
Portage County Fair to hold free nitrate screening for private well users July 13-16
Botox injections can be used for chronic conditions like excessive sweating.
Aspirus to offer a unique solution to your excessive sweating