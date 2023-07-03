Wounded Warriors United, Country Haven Farm to host free community pig roast

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin and area veterans retreat Country Haven Farm are hosting a community pig roast on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 11 a.m.

The farm is located at W14743 1st Avenue in Gleason. The free event will be open to the first 500 registrants.

Pig Roast Poster (Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin)

Organizers have also scheduled a band to perform at the event.

They are looking to raise awareness for veterans to know about the farm and how they can use it as a retreat.

Attendees are not required to be a veteran. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, but pets, other than designated service dogs, are not allowed.

RSVP for headcount is required at www.wwuwi.org.

