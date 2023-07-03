Willow Springs Garden hosts Independence Day Celebration and Car Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year is the 10th year Willow Springs Garden has hosted its Independence Day Celebration and Car Show. The 40-acre venue was filled with patriotic activities for kids and families.

“There’s a car show here. I’m planning on taking lots of pictures today. There’s a lot of cool stuff and a lot of cars,” said one of the Mechelki sisters.

There was a market, tractors, and a helicopter for guests to check out

“Making medallions out of a round barn image, we have a blacksmith, we have a revolutionary sighting as well. George Washington will be here later, Abraham Lincoln is coming, at least that’s what he told me,” said Peggy Griffin, the owner of Willow Springs Garden.

The theme of the celebration is old-fashioned. Event organizers wanted to focus more on history, and not only on food and partying.

“We’ve been cooking for the last three days. I got a great team of helpers. It’s all homemade food, it’s not store-bought, so we’re very proud of our food,” said Griffin.

This year 75 volunteers are helping to make the event possible.

“Most of them are my new family members, my Willow Springs Team. They volunteered their time for us today. Oh, there’s the canon,” said Griffin.

Last year the event had a record number of people show up. This year they expect more than a thousand people to come. Griffin said the importance of the 4th of July is to honor the independence of our country.

“To celebrate our country and to appreciate the people that help keep us free,” said Griffin.

This year there’s a new addition to the celebration. A veteran’s garden was finished last year in the far corner of the property. People can sit and visit in quiet to reflect on their service.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.