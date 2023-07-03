Portage County Fair to hold free nitrate screening for private well users July 13-16

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County staff will offer free nitrate screening events during the Portage County Fair in Amherst on July 13-16, 2023 in the Commercial Building for residents with private wells in Portage County.

Most residents living in rural areas rely on private wells to supply their drinking water needs.

While public and municipal wells are regulated to ensure that water quality meets current drinking water standards, private well owners must assume the responsibility of testing and treating water to ensure that it is safe to drink.

Nitrate-nitrogen is one of the most common groundwater pollutants in Portage County and the state. There are several potential health risks associated with elevated nitrate-nitrogen levels in drinking water for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for unborn children and infants younger than six months.

While water may look clean and taste good, the only way to know that it is safe to drink is to have it tested. Roughly 24% of wells in Portage County exceed the safe drinking water standard for nitrate-nitrogen.

For private well owners to participate in this free screening opportunity, follow the sample collection steps below and bring it to the Amherst Fairgrounds on July 13 from 5-9 p.m., July 14 from 4-9 p.m., July 15 from 1– 9 p.m., and July 16 from 12– 4 p.m. in the commercial building.

Samples can be analyzed on the spot and results will be given directly to the private well owner or private well owners can leave their samples in a disposable container labeled with their name and address and results will be mailed to them after the fair.

How to collect your sample:

Identify a source of water that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet works best.

Locate a clean container with a lid to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address.

Allow the water to run for five to 10 minutes before collecting your sample.

Fill the container with about a half cup of water.

This screening is an opportunity for area residents, particularly those who may never have had their water tested, to learn more about nitrate-nitrogen levels in their drinking water through a screening. The screening is a preliminary test that provides an estimate of the nitrate-nitrogen present in the water sample. Staff will be on hand to provide further guidance about the test results and possible next steps.

Also, note that Sunday is free admission to the fair, so there is no cost to enter with your sample for the screening.

For more information about the screening, contact Jen McNelly, Portage County Water Resources specialist at 715-346-1334 or mcnellyj@co.portage.wi.gov.

