People stuck upside down on carnival ride in Crandon resuced

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Eight people were stuck upside down on a carnival ride Sunday afternoon at the Forest County Festival in Crandon.

The Antigo Fire Department responded to a call at 2:06 p.m. for a “tipped-over carnival ride.” The department was called for its aerial tower apparatus, a ladder truck with a platform.

“A rescue mission is not something that’s quick,” Firefighter EMT Erica Kostichka said. “Life safety is number one.”

Of the eight people, seven were kids.

“They did all very well,” Kostichka said. “Obviously, they were scared. They had been upside down for quite some time.”

A game plan was vital for the safety of all involved. Although time was important, Kostichka said they had to make sure the correct harnesses and safety mechanisms were in place.

The eight people were safely taken down from the ride later that evening.

The department is not clear on the ride malfunction.

