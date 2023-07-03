News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man arrested after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary, Caitlin Ashbaugh and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition following a house fire.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in Green Pond around 11 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said six people were found dead, and one woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition, WCSC reports.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending the victims’ identification and autopsies.

Manigo was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

Curtis Magwood, a pastor and family member of the victims, spoke to WCSC about the incident.

“The unfortunate part about it is we can’t even identify them, so going beyond that part, the last time we saw them was the last time that we’ll ever see them. So, that’s something we have to live with, and that’s the most hurtful part of the whole thing,” he said.

Magwood also said the family members killed in the incident left remarkable impacts in and around their communities.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Special Victim’s Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
A boy found a suspicious device in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, Wis., on June 30, 2023, the...
Police: Boy finds live bomb while playing in Chippewa Falls woods
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Fmr. Wausau investment agent convicted of wire fraud and money laundering
Tony Wise
Overcoming the odds: The lengths one golfer went through to play at SentryWorld
The gallery watches Stricker & Kelly on the 9th green.
Stricker, Kelly pairing draws massive gallery at U.S. Senior Open

Latest News

Paris police prepare for another night of possible riots over teen's death
People walk along pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park...
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Police say a 34-year-old man died of his injuries after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake