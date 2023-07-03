First Alert Weather: Hot & muggy, storm chances could impact 4th of July plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hot and humid weather conditions continue through the 4th of July. However, the forecast features chances for some active weather over the next 3 days. A slow-moving cold front sitting over Minnesota Monday morning will bring a risk for strong to severe storms on the 4th of July, Tuesday and Wednesday. This will depend on several variables, which could easily change and cause modifications in the forecast for timing and location. Please keep an eye on the forecast over the next 36 hours to see the latest updates and how this could impact your plans for the 4th of July.

Monday:

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week as high temperatures rise to the low 90s. Dew points around the low to mid-60s Monday afternoon will create humid weather conditions for the afternoon. Plan for mostly sunny skies for the day.

By the evening hours, an isolated thunderstorm may develop. Not everyone picking up these chances over North Central Wisconsin.

Late Monday, isolated thunderstorms more likely develop north of HWY 64, with an isolated thunderstorm developing likely south of HWY 29 after midnight, but before sunrise Tuesday morning. Some stray rain showers may linger into the the morning hours of Independence Day.

Independence Day (Tuesday):

Another hot and humid day on tap. Highs near the upper 80s to low 90s, with dew points around the mid 60s during the afternoon hours. This will help build instability (storm fuel) ahead of an arriving cold front, increasing the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to occur. It is possibe to see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but chances for storms to become strong or severe will be the greatest when the cold front tracks eastward across the state.

As of now, forecast model timing for the arrival of the front is all over the place. This creates a rather challenging forecast in order to pinpoint and estimate storm timing, especially for the 4th of July. That being said, a few scenarios could occur;

Scenario 1: If the cold front triggers scattered thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin by mid to late afternoon, odds would be high for thunderstorms to become severe due to storm fuel being the greatest during this timeframe. Storm threats would include damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours. Then, the evening of Independence Day could feature few strong thunderstorms lasting through portions of the overnight hours. However, chances for severe storms would decrease as storm fuel won’t be as strong.

Scenario 2: Cold front arrives later, around the early evening hours, when storm fuel over the region begins to decrease. This would allow for storms to move into the Badger State from the west around 7 PM, not arriving over North-Central Wisconsin until after 9 or 10 PM. Strong thunderstorms seem more likely than severe thunderstorms given the decrease in storm fuel, but it is not impossible, so chances are not completely off the table. Storm threats would include strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly some hail.

In both scenarios, expect thunder and lightning to still be possible during the overnight hours. There is still time for the forecast to change between Monday and Tuesday. The timing and location for thunderstorms could easily change if the frontal system speeds up, slows down, or shifts direction. Make sure to monitor the forecast for any changes over the next 24-32 hours, especially if you have plans for the 4th of July. We are closely monitoring Tuesday afternoon and evening for possible First Alert Weather Days.

Wednesday-Friday:

The cold front will continue to push eastward through the region on Wednesday. Some lingering thunderstorms possible during the morning hours for portions of Central Wisconsin. Considerable cloudiness likely for the day, with humid weather conditions dropping throughout the day as cooler and drier air pushes in. Highs likely dropping to the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will still be possible Wednesday, but likely over East-Central Wisconsin.

Much of North Central Wisconsin will likely pick up at least an inch of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher rain accumualtions expected within strong to severe thunderstorms. With the moderate to severe drought throughout the Badger State, the ground shouldn’t have any issues soaking accumulations up. Some ponding could briefly occur if rain accumulates quickly, but flooding risk remains low. Comfortable and sunny weather expected Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy by Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

