Firework safety tips and reminders

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If your plans leading up to the 4th of July include a stop at the fireworks stand, there are some things you need to know before you put on your own show.

According to fire officials, bystanders and children are at the most risk for injuries when it comes to do-it-yourself fireworks displays. Typical injuries and burns from fireworks tend to be to the limbs (hand, finger, or leg) as well as the head and eyes. These injuries can be severe enough to require treatment in the ER and some are even deadly. Wausau’s Deputy Fire Chief says if you’re organizing a show, you must take extra precautions to be safe.

“Wear safety items like safety glasses, maybe gloves, a long sleeve shirt, whatever the case may be so that you don’t burn yourself or get yourself injured,” said Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief for Wausau City Fire Department.

Fire officials also say it’s best to save the alcohol until after the show, and to never let your kids help light fireworks, even sparklers. You should also keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

In the state of Wisconsin, you can purchase all types of fireworks like fountains, cakes, and roman candles, but if they leave the ground, state law says you need a permit. You can get a permit by calling your town or city clerk.

