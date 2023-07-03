Bethany Lutheran Church to hold annual ice cream social July 13

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bethany Lutheran Church is once again hosting its annual ice cream social event for the church.

The social event will be held on Thursday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the church located at 174071 Church Road off Hwy 52 in the Town of Easton.

Several food plates with sides will be offered along with your favorite ice cream.

Ice Cream Social Poster (Bethany Lutheran Church)

Proceeds from the event will go towards outreach programs and the ministry. Clothing donations will also be accepted.

